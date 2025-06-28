/'CCP will NOT stop me': Did China try to crash Taiwan VP’s car? Czech intelligence uncovers shocking kill plot, Hsiao reacts

Taiwan’s vice president, Hsiao Bi-khim, has responded defiantly after revelations that Chinese diplomats in Prague were involved in a plan to stage a car collision targeting her motorcade during an official visit last year. The plot was uncovered by Czech intelligence, who revealed that the March 2024 incident, initially believed to be a reckless traffic violation, was actually part of a wider covert operation run from the Chinese embassy in Prague.

“I will not be intimidated. The CCP’s unlawful activities will NOT stop me from voicing Taiwan’s interests in the international community,” Hsiao posted on social media on Saturday.

Intelligence officials confirm details of the Chinese operation

According to Czech media outlet Irozhlas, military intelligence officials have confirmed that Chinese diplomats and intelligence officers plotted a “demonstrative kinetic action” targeting Hsiao’s convoy, a term understood to mean staging a car crash.

Petr Bartovský, the head of the Czech military intelligence service, said that a driver stopped by police during Hsiao’s visit was found to be following her vehicle closely. While that incident did not escalate, Czech authorities later discovered plans to confront the vice president more aggressively.

Spokesperson Jan Pejšek confirmed the operation had reached an advanced planning stage but did not go beyond preparation. He said the actions of Chinese personnel in Prague “flagrantly breach the obligations arising from the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.”

Taiwan demands apology, China hits back

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council condemned the reported plot as a “serious threat” to Hsiao and her security detail. The council called on China to issue an explanation and a formal apology.

In response, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun denied any wrongdoing and said Chinese diplomats always “observe the laws and regulations of host countries.” Guo criticised the Czech Republic for allowing Hsiao to visit, calling her a “diehard Taiwan independence separatist.”

China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and routinely condemns any foreign interaction with the island’s elected leaders. Guo warned Prague not to “spread rumours” or damage bilateral relations by being “used by Taiwan independence forces.”

China’s growing pressure on Taiwan abroad