/‘Can eat s**t’: JD Vance replies to haters of wife Usha Vance, calls them out for racist remarks

US Vice President JD Vance, in a response to racist remarks on his Indian-origin wife Usha, said, "Anyone who attacks my wife, whether their name is Jen Psaki or Nick Fuentes, can eat s**t." It was his response to all the trolling by extremists targeting Usha Vance. In an exclusive interview with UnHerd on Friday, the VP said that antisemitism and all forms of ethnic hatred have no place in the conservative movement.

“That is, the Hitler‐praising Groyper king functions as a useful foil for pro-Israel hard-liners in the Right’s raucous internal debate over America’s alliance with the Jewish state,” he said.

The American political commentator, Nick Fuentes, after making a racial slur at US Second Lady Usha Vance, defended himself on a podcast. He appeared on a Piers Morgan show and defended himself for making racist remarks against the Indian-origin wife of US VP JD Vance. Fuentes said in a podcast earlier for Usha, "Your guy is litteralky a fat, gay, race traitor that married a J***."

When Morgan asked him what the meaning of the word was and why he used it for Usha, the "influencer" laughed. “You called JD Vance’s wife a j**t. What does that mean?” The Fuentes replied, “It’s a slur for Indians.”

“Why would you use that?” Morgan asked, and Fuentes said, “Well... you want the honest answer.” At this point, the journalist said, “Cause you are a racist”, and the influencer burst out laughing, saying, “No, no.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the nearly two-hour interview, Morgan confronted Fuentes about his controversial views on women and his personal life. "Just to clear up one of the many theories about you, I've no idea what the answer is and you haven't got to answer, but are you actually attracted to women?" Morgan said.