In a first video message since taking over the group last year, Yemen's al-Qaida branch has threatened US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and other US officials over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

The leader shared a half-hour video message which spread over early Saturday via supporters of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.

The video of Saad bin Atef al-Awlaki's speech showed images of Trump, Musk, US Vice President JD Vance, US State Secretary Marco Rubio and Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth.

Moreover, it also included images of logos of Musk's businesses, including Tesla.

“There are no red lines after what happened and is happening to our people in Gaza," al-Awlaki said. "Reciprocity is legitimate.”

Leader Saad bin Atef al-Awlaki also shared calls for lone-wolf militants to assassinate leaders in Egypt, Jordan and the Gulf Arab states over the war.

The group widely known as "AQ" had been considered the most dangerous branch of an al-Qaida, which is still operating after the 2011 killing by US Navy SEALs of founder Osama bin Laden.

Al-Awlaki has a $6 million US bounty hanging on his head. The US says that he “has publicly called for attacks against the United States and its allies.”

He replaced AQ leader Khalid al-Batarfi, whose death was announced by their group last year.

The Iranian-backed Yemen's Houthi group has launched missile attacks on Israel, targeting commercial vessels moving through the Red Sea corridor, as well as American warships.

The US Navy called their campaign against Houthis, the most intense combat since World War II.

Later, as Trump entered the Oval Office, his administration also launched its own intense campaign of strikes on the Houthis.