/'Best missiles, best of everything': Trump announces deal for 'greatest military equipment' for Ukraine, with Europe footing the bill

US President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed that the United States and NATO allies have struck a major deal to supply Ukraine with large quantities of military equipment, but with Europe footing the bill. Speaking from the Oval Office after meeting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump said he was “very unhappy” with Russia’s actions in Ukraine and warned of 100% tariffs. The meeting was also attended by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Europe to fund weapons as US agrees to manufacture military equipment

Trump confirmed that a new agreement had been finalised with NATO partners to deliver weapons to Ukraine, but stressed that the US would not be paying for the aid. “We make the best equipment, the best missiles, the best of everything, the European nations know that… and we’ve made a deal today where we are going to be sending them weapons, and they’re going to be paying for them,” Trump said. “We the United States will not be having any payment made… but we will manufacture it, and they’re going to be paying for it,” he added.

Rutte says Ukraine will receive ‘massive’ military support

NATO chief Mark Rutte said the deal would provide Ukraine with a huge boost in military support, including air defence systems, missiles and ammunition. “This is really big. Trump called me on Thursday and said he wanted to give Ukraine what it needed to have, but asked Europeans to pay for it, which is totally logical,” Rutte said.

He added that countries including Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the UK, the Netherlands and Canada had already agreed to participate, with more expected to join. Rutte said NATO would work to “make sure that we know what Ukrainians need” and that this was “only the first wave.”

Trump confirms Patriot missile batteries will arrive ‘within days’

Trump said Ukraine would be receiving “everything,” including full Patriot missile batteries, through an arrangement in which some NATO countries would send their current Patriot systems, and the US would then replace those stockpiles.

“We’re going to have some come very soon, within days… a couple of the countries that have Patriots are going to swap over and will replace the Patriots with the ones they have,” Trump said. When asked if it would be just the missiles or full systems, Trump replied, “Everything. It’s everything.”

Trump says peace deal with Putin has failed multiple times