/‘Ate whatever the hell they served us’: Trump on Windsor Castle banquet hosted by King Charles

On the other hand, Trump praised the Royal family and called them "wonderful". But when asked what he ate at the banquet held in his honor at Windsor Castle, the POTUS said, “Whatever the hell they served us,” stressing that he viewed more artwork and paintings “than any human being has ever saw,” The UK Independent reported.

'Ignorance personified'

Trump's statement received immense backlash on social media people on X deemed as “demeaning”, with one writing: “Imagine Charles hearing these remarks after all he did to receive Trump- Trump is always playing to his base- horrible man.”

“Ignorance personified,” another person wrote.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Sep 18) addressed a lavish banquet hosted by King Charles III and called his second UK state visit “one of the highest honours” of his life. King Charles III praised Trump's "personal commitment" to seeking peace at the start of a sumptuous state banquet. Standing next to King Charles III, Trump praised the royal family and thanked them for the invitation. Highlighting the “special relationship” the US and UK, Trump said that words “does not begin to do it justice" to the bonds.