/‘Arbitrary tariffs threaten ties...’: US lawmaker issues warning to Trump after meeting Indian diplomat

Senior Democratic congressman Gregory Meeks has warned that US President Donald Trump’s heavy tariff regime against India could unravel decades of progress in bilateral relations. Meeks, who serves as the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, raised his concerns after meeting India’s ambassador in Washington, Vinay Mohan Kwatra. In a statement, Meeks said he stressed his commitment to a stronger partnership with India, expressed support for peace in Ukraine, and voiced “serious concern” that Trump’s “punitive tariffs” risk damaging a critical alliance.

The lawmaker highlighted Congress’ consistent backing for closer ties with New Delhi, pointing to major strides over the last quarter century, including collaboration through the Quad grouping. Ambassador Kwatra welcomed the exchange, thanking Meeks for his “continued guidance and unwavering support.” He noted that the discussion covered a wide spectrum—from trade and energy cooperation to Indo-Pacific strategy and broader strategic issues. Kwatra also held talks with Representative Carol Miller, head of the Congressional Energy Export Caucus, on India’s energy requirements and its expanding imports of American hydrocarbons.

The outreach comes as Trump’s newly imposed tariff package—50% on Indian goods, including a 25% levy targeting crude oil sourced from Russia—officially went into force. The move has ignited backlash across Washington. Critics accuse Trump of unfairly targeting India while giving leeway to other large importers of Russian energy, notably China.

Democrats on the Foreign Affairs Committee condemned the tariffs online, saying they were “damaging American interests and sabotaging a crucial partnership,” while questioning whether the measures were truly about Ukraine.

Voices from Trump’s own party have also expressed dissent. Former Vice President Mike Pence reminded that tariffs ultimately burden American firms and consumers. Trump’s ex–national security adviser John Bolton labeled the decision a “misstep,” warning it could push India closer to Beijing and Moscow.