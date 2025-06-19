/‘Anything could happen’: Trump says fall of Iran’s regime is possible amid speculation of US joining Israel in conflict

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the fall of Iran’s leadership ‘could happen’. He added that he has not made the decision yet whether the United States would join Israel in military actions to bomb Iran’s Fordow Nuclear Facility.

“Sure, anything could happen, right?” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

When asked whether Washington is planning for such a scenario, Trump said that “we have a plan for everything.” The US President added that he will be meeting with his advisers in the Situation Room in an hour.

The meeting will be the second on the conflict in the Middle East since Trump returned from the G7 Summit in Canada a day early on Tuesday.

Trump reiterated his stance that Tehran should have accepted a US proposal for a nuclear deal before the 60-day deadline given by him.

As the tensions with Iran escalate, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Wednesday in an address to the nation, said that Iran will not surrender, warning that “any US strike will have serious, irreparable consequences.”

Hours later, Trump claimed that the Islamic Republic wants to “negotiate.” However, Iran’s Mission to the UN said that no Iranian official has ever asked to grovel at the gates of the White House, calling Trump’s claims “despicable lies.”

“No Iranian official has ever asked to grovel at the gates of the White House,” the post read.

Trump wants ‘total victory’, not a ceasefire

Trump said that Iran was “a few weeks away” from having a nuclear weapon before Israel launched its military operations against the Islamic Republic.

“I’m not looking to fight, but if it’s a choice between fighting and having a nuclear weapon, you have to do what you have to do. Maybe we won’t have to fight,” Trump said. “Maybe it will end very quickly.”

Trump added that he now wants “total victory,” not a ceasefire, reported the Times of Israel.

“You know what the victory is? No nuclear weapon,” he said.



‘I may do it, I may not do it’

Speaking to reporters at a new flag pole installation event in the White House, Trump also hinted that he might join Israel in striking Iran, or might not do it, adding that nobody knows what he’s going to do.

When asked about joining Israeli strikes on Iran in the air, the US president said, “I may do it, I may not do it.”