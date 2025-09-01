/'America works for Americans again': Kristi Noem's Labour Day message

Google Preferred
Published: Sep 01, 2025, 22:08 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 22:08 IST
Donald Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, extended her remarks on Labour Day by giving an "America First" message.

Donald Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, extended her remarks on Labour Day by giving an "America First" message. She took to the social media platform X and wrote, "This Labor Day, America works for Americans again. 100% of all new job gains have gone to U.S. citizens, and 2.5 million Americans are back at work since January. Under Biden, 88% of all jobs went to foreign born workers. Meanwhile DHS reforms have saved taxpayers over $13.2 billion."

"President Trump and I are putting the American worker FIRST. Happy Labor Day!" she added.

