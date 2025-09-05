/'Alon has lost sight in his right eye': Family of hostage slams Hamas after seeing son struggling in video

After Palestinian militant group Hamas released a video of two Israeli hostages pleading for help, the family of one claimed that their son had lost eyesight in one eye. Hamas's latest video shows two hostages, Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Alon Ohel, crying and in severe, weak condition.

“We were shocked to see Alon’s condition. After consulting with eye specialists in Israel and around the world, it is clear that Alon has lost sight in his right eye,” the family said in a statement, Times of Israel reported.



“The frequent blinking we observe indicates severe difficulty focusing and seeing for extended periods,” the statement added.

“No international law permits holding an injured civilian captive without proper medical treatment,” the family said. “The responsibility for Alon’s well-being lies with his captors and Hamas leadership, who are obligated to preserve his life and health according to international law," they added.

After the video came, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at length with the parents of hostages Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Alon Ohel. He reiterated his support for them in light of the cruel propaganda video released by Hamas. "No evil propaganda video will weaken us or divert us from our determination to achieve these goals," Netanyahu said.

This came after the Israeli Defence Minister, Israel Katz, warned of escalation into the war in Gaza. In one of the shared videos, a hostage Gilboa-Dalal was seen with short hair, wearing a dark blue shirt, and his hands on his face. In part of the video, he appears to be sitting in the backseat of a car aboveground.