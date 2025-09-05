/Trump reveals his new obsession – Not tariff, not ‘illegal aliens’, it’s...

US President Donald Trump, who has unleashed a global tariff war and a crackdown on illegal immigrants across the United States, has found a new obsession: artificial intelligence (AI). Taking to his X account on Thursday (Sep 4), Trump posted a series of AI-generated videos showing his face on Mount Rushmore, dancing with Cracker Barrel’s old timer, his critics sumo wrestling, and “Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff”.

MAGA fans have been demanding that Trump’s face be sculpted alongside American presidents on Mount Rushmore. This time, the US president himself took to X, posting an AI-generated video of himself with the four other presidents as part of the massive sculpture, creating a buzz online. The video has gained over 21 million views, with thousands of comments, as it went viral on social media.

In another video posted on his social media account, Trump mocked Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, showing them having a fight as sumo wrestlers in the AI-generated video.

Trump also posted an AI-generated video of himself dancing to the iconic “YMCA” tune as a Cracker Barrel logo figure, referencing his rally tradition of playing and dancing to the song.

In a fourth AI-generated video posted by the US president, he mocked Adam Schiff, sharing an edited clip of him from a news appearance with an exaggerated “pencil neck”, a reference to the nickname used by Trump for him.

Netizens react

Social media users flooded the comments sections on Trump’s post, with some backing him, and others mocking him.

“No way this is actually Donald Trump posting,” one person wrote in the comments. “Trump has discovered AI. We are about to enter a meme golden age,” a user said. Another said, “It’s a proud day in America, our president found out about AI today.” One wrote sarcastically, “Great to know the president's attention is on the most important things.”

“You belong on Mt Rushmore alongside Ben Franklin, who is our greatest president. He invented electricity and you invented commercial real estate,” a user said. While one person said, “Ain’t nobody putting you there,” with a user replying, “Let him dream.”