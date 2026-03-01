/'Ali Shamkhani, advisor to Iran's supreme leader, Khamenei, killed in strikes', says Israel army. Who are the other officials killed in attack

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that several senior members of Iran’s security leadership were killed in the strikes, including top defense official Ali Shamkhani and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. According to the IDF, Israel’s initial attacks on Saturday morning started with a “surprise attack after the Military Intelligence Directorate identified two locations in Tehran where senior figures of the Iranian security leadership had convened.”
The IDF confirmed the deaths of the following officials. Who are they?
- Ali Shamkhani: Former IRGC Navy chief, former Iranian army chief, and a senior adviser to Ali Khamenei. Israel had previously targeted him during last June’s conflict, initially believing he had been killed.
- Mohammad Pakpour: IRGC commander. The IDF says Pakpour oversaw Iran’s “plan to destroy Israel,” directed missile and drone attacks, supported proxy groups, and “effectively commanded the violent suppression of Iranian protesters” during recent internal unrest.
- Salah Asadi: Chief of intelligence in Iran’s military emergency headquarters and senior intelligence officer of Iran’s armed forces general staff, also linked to Iran’s “plan to destroy Israel.”
- Mohammad Shirazi: Khamenei’s military bureau chief since 1989, responsible for “liaison between senior armed forces commanders and the leader” and a central figure in Iran’s military hierarchy.
- Aziz Nasirzadeh: Iran’s defense minister, former air force chief, and deputy chief of staff. The IDF says he managed “industries producing long-range missiles and weapons for regime proxies” and oversaw the SPND organization’s nuclear, biological, and chemical projects.
- Hossein Jabal-Amelian: SPND chairman, involved in developing advanced technologies and weapons for Iran, including nuclear, biological, and chemical programs.
- Reza Mozafari-Nia: Former SPND chairman, credited by the IDF with advancing nuclear weapons development efforts.
The strikes are described by the IDF as a decisive blow to Iran’s top military and weapons program leadership.