/'Actions have consequences': Wife of former Senator Bob Menendez, Nadine Menendez, gets 4.5 years of prison time over corruption charges

Nadine Menendez has been sentenced to 4.5 years in bribery scheme involving gold, cash, and favours to Egypt-linked associates
Nadine Menendez, wife of former US Senator Bob Menendez, was sentenced on Thursday (September 11), to four and a half years in federal prison for her involvement in a high-level bribery scheme that included gold bars, cash, and a luxury car. The sentencing comes months after her April conviction, where she was found guilty of helping her husband, once a powerful Democratic leader in the Senate, using his influence in exchange for bribes between 2018 and 2023—some tied to efforts aiding the Egyptian government.
Judge Sidney H Stein, who ordered the sentence, also imposed three years of supervised release. While he acknowledged several mitigating factors—including her health problems, her age, past abusive relationships, and a difficult upbringing in war-torn Lebanon—he emphasised the need for the punishment to serve as a warning to others. “Actions have consequences,” Stein said firmly.
Federal prosecutors had recommended a minimum seven-year prison term, while probation officials suggested eight. Her defense attorney, Sarah Krissoff, had pleaded for just one year, citing Nadine’s fragile health following a recent breast cancer diagnosis that delayed her original joint trial with her husband.
Nadine, now 58, gave an emotional statement before her sentencing, weeping as she told the court she felt manipulated and used by Bob Menendez. She said she was swept up in his authority and influence and claimed she had been pressured to follow his lead in meetings and communications. Though she admitted she was responsible for her actions, she painted a picture of a toxic and deceptive relationship.
“I thought he was my protector,” she told the judge. “But now I see clearly—he’s not who I believed he was.” In a letter to the court, Bob Menendez, 71, who is now serving an 11-year sentence after his own conviction on bribery and foreign agent charges, defended his wife. He disputed portrayals of her as greedy or desperate for money.
Prosecutors, however, argued that Nadine was a key player in the corruption plot. They claimed she acted as a go-between, connecting the senator with three businessmen who provided hefty cash bribes and lavish gifts in exchange for political favours. A 2022 FBI search of the couple’s New Jersey home uncovered nearly half a million dollars in hidden cash, gold bars worth about $150,000, and a high-end convertible vehicle. Authorities said Bob Menendez used his political influence to assist his wife’s contacts—including meeting with Egyptian intelligence and facilitating US military aid to the country—to benefit his financial backers.