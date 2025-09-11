/'Actions have consequences': Wife of former Senator Bob Menendez, Nadine Menendez, gets 4.5 years of prison time over corruption charges

Nadine Menendez, wife of former US Senator Bob Menendez, was sentenced on Thursday (September 11), to four and a half years in federal prison for her involvement in a high-level bribery scheme that included gold bars, cash, and a luxury car. The sentencing comes months after her April conviction, where she was found guilty of helping her husband, once a powerful Democratic leader in the Senate, using his influence in exchange for bribes between 2018 and 2023—some tied to efforts aiding the Egyptian government.

Judge Sidney H Stein, who ordered the sentence, also imposed three years of supervised release. While he acknowledged several mitigating factors—including her health problems, her age, past abusive relationships, and a difficult upbringing in war-torn Lebanon—he emphasised the need for the punishment to serve as a warning to others. “Actions have consequences,” Stein said firmly.

Federal prosecutors had recommended a minimum seven-year prison term, while probation officials suggested eight. Her defense attorney, Sarah Krissoff, had pleaded for just one year, citing Nadine’s fragile health following a recent breast cancer diagnosis that delayed her original joint trial with her husband.

Nadine, now 58, gave an emotional statement before her sentencing, weeping as she told the court she felt manipulated and used by Bob Menendez. She said she was swept up in his authority and influence and claimed she had been pressured to follow his lead in meetings and communications. Though she admitted she was responsible for her actions, she painted a picture of a toxic and deceptive relationship.

“I thought he was my protector,” she told the judge. “But now I see clearly—he’s not who I believed he was.” In a letter to the court, Bob Menendez, 71, who is now serving an 11-year sentence after his own conviction on bribery and foreign agent charges, defended his wife. He disputed portrayals of her as greedy or desperate for money.