/'$50,000 bonuses, loan forgiveness': US drops age cap for ICE hires in biggest recruitment drive in history - Teens to join Trump's deportation push?

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has removed age restrictions for new Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recruits, opening the door for applicants as young as 18, and with no upper limit, to join the agency.

Previously, applicants had to be at least 21 and no older than 37 or 40, depending on the role. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox & Friends the move would allow more “patriots” to help protect American families.

“We no longer have a cap on how old you can be… Sign up for ICE and join us. We’ll get you trained and ready to go out on the streets and help protect families,” Noem said.

White House calls for ‘patriots’ to apply

Announcing the change on X, Noem wrote, “We are ENDING the age cap for ICE law enforcement. Qualified candidates can now apply with no age limit.” White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller added, “Calling all patriots. Submit your application TODAY.”

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons urged Americans to step forward, “Your country is calling on you to serve at ICE and defend the Homeland… we now have funding to recruit and hire Americans who want to patriotically serve their country and protect American communities.”

Big recruitment drive with cash incentives

The change follows Congress approving a major spending bill this summer, dubbed the “One Big Beautiful Bill” by the administration, which provides funds to hire 10,000 more ICE staff. ICE has launched a nationwide recruitment campaign for deportation officers, investigators and lawyers. Incentives include signing bonuses of up to $50,000, student loan forgiveness and extensive overtime pay. All recruits will still need to pass medical and drug screenings, along with a physical fitness test.

Focus on deportations and border enforcement