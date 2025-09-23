/$300m a plane: What makes the F-47 the costliest fighter jet yet? How fast will it be, and when will it fly?

Boeing has begun production of the F-47, the United States Air Force’s new sixth-generation stealth fighter. The jet is part of the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) programme, which also includes advanced drones, weapons, sensors, and electronic warfare systems. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin confirmed the update at the Air & Space Forces Association’s 2025 conference, saying the first flight is planned for 2028.

Why does it matter?

President Donald Trump announced in March that Boeing had won the competition to build the crewed fighter element of NGAD. Officials say the F-47 will ensure American air superiority well into the future. “All of the rest of the [NGAD] systems, along with the F-47, are going to ensure dominance. We’ve got to go fast … the team is committed to get the first one flying in 2028,” Gen. Allvin said.

How secret is the design?

So far, only two official renderings of the F-47 exist, and the Air Force has warned they may not fully reflect the real jet. Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink joked that Chinese intelligence analysts are likely studying the images closely but will “find nothing useful”. The jet is expected to feature all-aspect stealth, reduced infrared signature, and next-generation networking to control future drones.

What will the F-47 be able to do?

According to the Air Force, the fighter will have:

• A combat radius over 1,000 nautical miles, about 25% more than current jets.

• Speeds above Mach 2.

• Potential supercruise capability, though details remain classified.

The F-47 will also plug into the wider NGAD system, with advanced sensors and data links to manage unmanned Collaborative Combat Aircraft.

How many will be built, and at what cost?

The Air Force plans to buy at least 185 jets, replacing the F-22 Raptor. However, numbers could change, and there may be multiple versions over time. Cost is a major question. Estimates suggest each F-47 could be three times the price of an F-35, more than $300 million per aircraft.