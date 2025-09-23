/'Could neither confirm nor deny': Drone scare shuts Copenhagen and Oslo airports - Was Russia behind it?

Copenhagen Airport, the busiest in the Nordic region, was forced to shut down for nearly four hours on Monday evening after drones were spotted flying nearby. At the same time, Norway’s Oslo Airport closed its airspace following a similar sighting. The shutdowns led to chaos for passengers, with dozens of flights diverted to other airports.

What have police said about the drones?

Copenhagen Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jakob Hansen confirmed that investigators were still trying to identify the drones. “The police have launched an intensive investigation to determine what kind of drones these are. The drones have disappeared and we have not taken any of them,” Hansen told reporters. Authorities in Denmark and Norway are now collaborating to determine if the two incidents are connected.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Were the drones Russian?

When asked if the drones could be linked to Russia, Hansen said he could not confirm or deny the possibility. Officials have promised further updates at a press conference scheduled for Tuesday morning.

How many flights were affected?

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 reported that at least 35 flights heading to Copenhagen had to be diverted. A further 50 flights bound for Oslo were also rerouted after the airspace there was closed at midnight local time. Copenhagen Airport announced on social media that delays and cancellations would persist even after reopening, and passengers were advised to check with their respective airlines.

Also read: France recognises Palestinian state ahead of the UN General Assembly meeting

How does this fit into wider European airport disruptions?