/‘12,000 Iranians massacred in 48 hours’: Reza Pahlavi seeks international support to topple Khamenei’s regime

Iran's exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi on Friday (Jan 16) accused the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of committing massacres of the Iranian people, claiming that the brutal crackdown by authorities killed more than 12000 people in 48 hours, that is one murdered every one second. Pahlavi said that he is confident the Islamic Republic would fall in the face of mass protests and called for intervention.

"The Islamic Republic will fall; the question is not if, but when," Reza Pahlavi told a news conference in Washington.

The son of the late Shah alleged that the regime's "bloodlust has not diminished" and that the Iranian people need urgent international help. He added that the Islamic Republic is not a legitimate government of the country but a "hostile occupying force" which invaded five neighbouring countries and is now invading Iran itself with the help of "Hezbollah fighters, Iraqi militias and other mercenaries.

The exiled crown prince positioned himself as a suitable candidate to lead Iran’s transition to democracy, saying millions of Iranians living abroad are united on core principles such as territorial integrity, separation of religion and state.

"I have a clear plan for the transition to democracy. Millions of Iranians in and outside Iran are united around these four core principles: Iran's territorial integrity, Separation of religion and state, Individual liberty and equality of all citizens and the Iranian citizen's right to decide a democratic form of Govt," he said.