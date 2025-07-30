/Typhoon Co-May hits China, tsunami warning issued as around two lakh people evacuated - Here's what we know

As Typhoon Co-May made landfall in Shanghai on Wednesday (July 30), it brought strong winds and heavy rainfall. Moreover, tsunami alerts were spread across the Pacific following a massive earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. A typhoon made landfall, and around two lakh people were evacuated from risk zone areas in and around the financial hub of Shanghai.

The authorities have issued alerts and cancelled hundreds of flights, urging people to stay indoors as the typhoon swept across the region, Reuters reported.

Authorities, in an effort to keep people safe, evacuated over 280,000 people to safer locations. While forecasters have warned that Co-May could make a second landfall closer to Shanghai later on Wednesday.

"From last night to 10:00 am today, 282,800 people have been evacuated and relocated, basically achieving the goal of evacuating all those who needed to be evacuated," state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The Shanghai Central Meteorological Observatory issued an orange alert, which was an earlier rainstorm alert. Notably, orange alert is the second-highest warning level.

The storm initially made landfall in Zhoushan, a port city in Zhejiang province, with sustained winds reaching up to 83 km/hr near its centre.

Following this, construction projects have been halted across the city. Moreover, Yangshan Port, the largest container port in the world, suspended operation on Tuesday.

Earlier today, the magnitude 8.8 quake struck at 8:24 am (2304 GMT Tuesday) off Petropavlovsk on Russia's remote Kamchatka peninsula and was one of the 10 biggest recorded, according to the USGS.