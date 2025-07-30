After the tsunami struck Hawaii on Tuesday (July 29) local time, Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok came under scrutiny after it falsely claimed that the warning had been cancelled. After an 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, a tsunami warning was issued. Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC), the Haleiwa gauge in Hawaii recorded a tsunami amplitude of 4 feet above normal sea level.

As the tsunami struck the region, waves nearly 6 feet high were reported in Maui, according to data. The Hawaii authorities warned that the follow-up waves over the next hours would be even larger and dangerous.

After the authorities issued a tsunami warning earlier in the day, people began panicking and shifting to the AI chatbot for answers. However, Musk's Grok claimed that the warning "had been cancelled".

One of the users asked about the warnings, to which Grok replied, "Not lying-the Hawaii tsunami warning was canceled after buoy data confirmed no threat, per tsunami.gov as of July 30, 2025. Active warnings remain only for parts of AK and CA. Verify directly and stay safe!”

Grok, in another reply, explained from where it is gathering the information, stating, "My answers update with the latest data from sources like tsunami.gov. As of now, July 30, 2025, there are no active tsunami warnings for Hawaii- the previous one appears to have been canceled. Always verify directly at tsunami.gov for safety.”

However, it did not turn out well. The responses made by Grok went viral on X, which further triggered criticism from the users.

People complained that Musk's AI chatbot told people that tsunami warnings had been lifted in Hawaii, all before the authorities and government gave the heads-up.

“Major screw up. Grok tells people the Hawaii Tsunami warning was lifted before officials and government sites gave the all clear. Best fix this soon, Elon Musk," one user wrote.

Another user slammed Grok, saying, "Grok is trash. Still can't definitively say whether or not there is currently a Tsunami Warning in Hawaii. WHICH THERE IS. I have noticed more and more errors with Grok recently.”

Later, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre downgraded the tsunami alert for Hawaii from a 'warning' to an ‘advisory,’ according to a report by AFP.