Ghana reports 2 deaths from Marburg, which has fatality rate of 88%. Here are its symptoms, treatment & more

Two cases of the deadly Marburg virus have been identified in Ghana. As per health authorities, this is the first time that this Ebola-like disease has been found in a West African nation. Blood tests collected from two victims in the southern Ashanti area earlier this month revealed the Marburg virus. As per an AFP report, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) reported that the samples were submitted to the Pasteur Institute in Senegal, which confirmed the diagnosis. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, South Africa, and Uganda have seen previous outbreaks and isolated cases of Marburg.

According to the GHS statement, 98 individuals who have been identified as contact cases are presently quarantined. It also stated that no more Marburg cases have been found in Ghana.

Let's take a look at the disease, its symptoms and treatments for Marburg:

What is the Marburg virus?

As per WHO, the Marburg virus is similar to the Ebola virus and causes Marburg virus disease (MVD). The disease kills around one out of every two afflicted people.

Following studies on imported African green monkeys, the virus was first identified in 1967 in Germany and the former Yugoslavia.

What are its symptoms?

The time from infection to the start of symptoms, or incubation period for Marburg, ranges from 2 to 21 days.

As per WHO, the Marburg virus causes sudden onset illness characterised by a high temperature, excruciating headaches, and severe fatigue. Another typical symptom is aches and pains in the muscles. On the third day, severe watery diarrhoea, cramps and discomfort in the abdomen, nausea, and vomiting can be there.

Many patients develop severe haemorrhagic symptoms between 5 and 7 days, and fatal cases typically have some sort of bleeding, often from numerous sites. Bleeding from the nose, gums, and vagina frequently accompanies fresh blood in vomit and faeces.

Is it fatal?

The disease has a case fatality ratio of up to 88 per cent that, with proper patient care, can be significantly lower.

Depending on the virus strain and case treatment, fatality rates in confirmed cases have ranged from 24 to 88 per cent in past outbreaks, according to the WHO.

Death in fatal instances often occurs 8 to 9 days after the beginning of symptoms and is typically preceded by significant blood loss and shock.

Transmission

Prolonged exposure to mines or caves where Rousettus bat colonies are present was earlier the primary cause of human MVD infection.

It can also be transmitted from person to person through direct contact with the blood, secretions or other body fluids of infected persons, as well as with surfaces and things contaminated with these fluids.

Healthcare professionals caring for infected people are also at risk. Direct contact with an infected person's corpse during funeral rites has also been linked to the spread of Marburg.

As long as the virus is present in a person's blood, they are contagious.

Treatment

There are currently no authorized vaccinations or antiviral medications for MVD. However, supportive care, such as rehydration with oral or intravenous fluids, and treatment of symptoms, increase the chances of survival.

(With inputs from agencies)

