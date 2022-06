Which are the deadliest viruses of 21st century?

Updated: Jun 10, 2022, 10:14 PM(IST)

An infectious disease is described as emerging when it is new on the global scene, when its infection agent has changed to become more transmissible or more dangerous or when it is rapidly spreading through new regions.

The recent explosion of monkeypox cases in countries where the infection had not previously spread, coupled with the Covid-19 pandemic, has underscored the rising threat of emerging viruses in the 21st century.

Covid-19

Covid is caused by a new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, which emerged in late 2019 in China before spreading across the globe, killing more than 6.2 million people according to a tally to the end of May by the US Johns Hopkins University.

The pandemic led to a worldwide mobilisation which brought the swift provision of several largely effective vaccines. But even so, the World Health Organization says there have been 14.9 million total global excess deaths associated directly or indirectly with Covid.

The WHO said on Thursday that it is still investigating Covid's origins, but the "strongest evidence is still around zoonotic transmission" -- which is when a virus jumps from animals to humans.



