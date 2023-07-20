Iraq expels Swedish envoy in response to planned Quran burning protest

Iraq on Thursday (July 20) cut diplomatic ties with Sweden in response to Swedish authorities allowing protesters to desecrate holy book Quran outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm.

The government ordered the Swedish ambassador to leave the country and called back its envoy from the capital Stockholm.

Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani "instructed the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad to leave Iraqi territory", his office said in a statement.

Move prompted by Sweden's permission for burning Quran

It said that the decision was "prompted by the Swedish government's repeated permission for the burning of the holy Quran, insulting Islamic sanctities and the burning of the Iraqi flag".

Following the order, the Swedish Embassy said it has been closed to visitors.

Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani assured strict punishment to the arsonists, referring to "negligent security officials" for investigation.

The diplomatic blowback comes hours after a small group of protesters partially desecrated by stepping on a book they claimed was Quran. They left the area after one hour without setting it on fire, Reuters news agency news agency reported.

Quran burning: Countries summon Swedish ambassadors

Revenge demonstration

The incident sparked revenge demonstration from the supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr, 48, an influential Shi'ite cleric who commands the loyalty of hundreds of thousands of Iraqis.

His followers stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad on Thursday and set it on fire in protest against the planned burning of the Quran.

Sadr is one of Iraq's most powerful figures and commands hundreds of thousands of followers, whom he has at times called to the streets, including last summer when they occupied Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone and engaged in deadly clashes.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said that embassy staff were safe but blamed the Iraqi authorities for failing to protect the embassy in accordance with the Vienna Convention.

The minister condemned the storming of the embassy saying that was "completely unacceptable and added that the government strongly denounce these attacks".

"The government is in contact with high-level Iraqi representatives to express our dismay," he added.

Thursdays’ Quran burning protest was organised by Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika, which was the second such demonstration in Sweden in weeks.

On June 28, a few pages of the holy book were burnt by Momika in front of the largest mosque in Stockholm during Eid al-Adha.

(With inputs from agencies)



