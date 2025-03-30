Prince Harry has been accused of “harassment” and large-scale “bullying” by charity chairperson Sophie Chandauka. This was a charity that Prince Harry co-founded in 2006 in the loving memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, to support children with HIV. The chaity was called Sentebale.

After Prince Harry quit the charity earlier this week, charity chair accused him of "unleashing the Sussex machine".

Charity chair calls out Prince Harry

She told Sky News: "At some point on Tuesday, Prince Harry authorised the release of a damaging piece of news to the outside world, without informing me, or my country directors, or my executive director. And can you imagine what that attack has done for me, and the 540 individuals in the Sentebale organisation and their family?"

She added: "That is an example of harassment and bullying at scale. If the world didn't want to believe that there's such a thing as bullying - this unleashing of the Sussex machine on me and the 540 employees at Sentebale who receive this and have had to defend it..."

When asked what it meant by “Sussex machine”, she replied, "The PR machine that supports Prince Harry's efforts. The only way we discovered his decision was through the Sussex machine activating newspapers."

Sophie also called him and wife Meghan Markle’s brand as “toxic”.

Charity's statement

The charity too issued a statement which went like: "There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people, and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct. Beneath all the victim narrative and fiction that has been syndicated to the press is the story of a woman who dared to blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir - and the cover-up that ensued."

Prince Harry stepped away from charity earlier this week

At the time of stepping away from the charity, Prince Harry said that it was a tough decision but he had to because he was now carrying forward a “broken” relationship. He along with co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, quit from the charity. Charity chair Dr Sophie Chandauka appeared to criticise him for "playing the victim card" and issued a blistering statement alleging there had been "poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir".

Prince Harry or his team is yet to comment on the matter.