John Allman Hemingway, the legendary fighter pilot who served in the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom and fought in World War II, died at the age of 105 on Monday (March 17). Known as "Lucky Irishman", Hemingway was the last surviving Group Captain pilot from the famous Battle of Britain of WW II. He often talked to people about the moments he shared with his peer fighter pilots.

Advertisment

John Hemingway's life

John was born in Dublin, Ireland in 1919. He joined the RAF in 1938 and later flew Hawker Hurricanes during WW II and survived being shot down four times. The legendary pilot played a significant part during the 1940 war in defending the United Kingdom against Nazi dictatorship. His fearless nature during the war demonstrated his ability and the importance of British strength.

Also read |Explained: The Parthenon Sculptures row between the United Kingdom and Greece

Advertisment

Confirming the news of his death, the UK Royal Air Force wrote on X, "It is with great sadness we announce the passing of John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway DFC – Last of ‘The Few’. We reflect not only on his sacrifices but the sacrifices of all those who served & fought in WWII. Paddy, thank you for your service. The Royal Air Force is heartbroken to hear of the death of John."

Tributes to John pour in

Honouring John, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer shared a post on X, writing, "Very sad to hear of the passing of Group Captain John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway, the last known Battle of Britain pilot. His courage, and that of all RAF pilots, helped end WW II and secure our freedom. We will never forget their bravery and service. Thank you, John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway."

Advertisment

Also read | United Kingdom to soon get covered by toxic gas clouds again amid volcanic eruptions: Report

He further shared John's commendable work, "Eighty years ago, the courage and determination of Paddy and all our brave RAF pilots helped bring an end to the Second World War. They fearlessly flew over enemy territory to protect the UK and its Allies, risking their lives."

Regardless of all his valour, in an interview in 2019 with Britain's The Mirror paper, he shared his dislike about being called a Second World War hero. He never considered himself a hero and often referred to himself as the 'Lucky Irishman', a man simply doing his job, like so many others of his generation.

He would tell stories of the joyous memories he made and moments he shared with his peers, many of whom never returned home.

Their sense of duty and service secured our freedom, and we shall never forget them.

He shared that it was the luck of the Irish that saw him through the war.



(With inputs from agencies)