/World's Next Drone War Over Indo-Pacific? US-China High-Tech Race

#Gravitas The United States and China are rapidly advancing toward what could become the world’s first high-tech drone confrontation in the Indo-Pacific. The U.S. has strategically deployed MQ-9 Reaper drones across key locations near China’s periphery, strengthening surveillance and strike capabilities. Meanwhile, images circulating online appear to show a stealth drone aboard China’s new amphibious assault ship — signaling Beijing’s growing unmanned warfare ambitions.