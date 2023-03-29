World of Africa: UK minister tours Rwanda | Housing project for Rwandan asylum seekers

The Rwandan ministry of infrastructure has launched the construction of new homes meant to accommodate migrants deported from the United Kingdom (UK). The housing development project for 528 housing units, supposed to take six months, will be implemented under the UK-Rwanda migration partnership. The UK reached a deal with Rwanda in April 2022, under which illegal immigrants and asylum-seekers are to be sent to the East African country to have their claims processed there. Here's a report from Kigali.