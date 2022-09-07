World of Africa | Kenya election: Supreme court rejects Odinga's challenge to Ruto's win

Published: Sep 07, 2022, 04:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Supreme Court dismisses Raila Odinga's challenge to the Presidential election results. The Chief Justice rejected all of the arguments of the petitioners. William Ruto is the president-elect of Kenya.
