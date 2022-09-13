WION Fineprint | Decoding the crypto scam that is costing investors millions

Published: Sep 13, 2022, 12:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Cryptocurrency is rife with scams but there’s a new type of fraud going around and it sounds very weird. It’s called “pig butchering”. Eric Njoka tells you why you should steer clear of it.
Read in App