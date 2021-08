Neeraj Chopra etched his name in sporting history by becoming only India's second individual Olympic Gold Medalist. The Javelin ace will no longer compete in the 2021 season, but there are three major events to look forward to in 2022. Wion Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo caught up with World Athletics Chief Lord Sebastian Coe to discuss the impact of Chopra's achievement on Indian sport and the 23-year-old's immediate future.