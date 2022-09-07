WION Climate Tracker: Climate change could make flying just a bit more turbulent

Published: Sep 07, 2022, 07:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Climate change now proved that air turbulence could get a lot worse. Meanwhile air turbulences are normal and happen often. They can prove to be dangerous as well and a latest analysis predicted that severe could triple in the coming decades.
Read in App