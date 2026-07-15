/BIMSTEC NSA meeting | India hosts 7-nation security summit | Ajit Doval leads key talks

Senior security officials from the seven BIMSTEC nations are meeting in New Delhi for the 5th National Security Advisors' Meeting to strengthen regional security cooperation. The discussions focus on maritime security, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, piracy, organized crime, drug trafficking, disaster response, and the impact of the Strait of Hormuz crisis on the Bay of Bengal. India is hosting the two-day meeting as it pushes for stronger regional coordination and capacity building among South and Southeast Asian nations.