WION Climate summit: Can India play a pivotal role in breaking rich-poor gap? Nitin Gadkari answers

Mar 16, 2022, 12:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Worst sufferers of the climate change are the poor nations of the world and on the contrary the biggest contributors are the developed nations of the word. Can India play pivotal role in breaking this menace and hypocrisy, Nitin Gadkari answers.
Read in App