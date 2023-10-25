Will another warfront open up in Israel's north? | World At War

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
The unprecedented, audacious attack launched by Palestinian militant group Hamas on the 7th of October on Israel were described by Hezbollah as "a decisive response to Israel's continued occupation". Since then, deadly skirmishes have been witnessed on Israel's northern border with Lebanon.

