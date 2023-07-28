Wildfires scorch Syria and Turkey, huge losses for Tourism, agriculture
The news of wildfires and heat waves have been coming from all across the world but in particular the Mediterranean Coast has really been hit hard from Italy to Greece well in West Asia the Mediterranean part Syria and Turkey were hit as well. locals have been scrambling to find affordable ways to survive temperatures as high as 40 degrees celsius lining up to fill water containers purchasing ice blocks to help cool down are all efforts that seem to be in vain.