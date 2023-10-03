White-Ball Kings England eye more glory
England are the undisputed kings of white-ball cricket. The reigning World Champions in ODI and T20 Cricket go into the 50-over World Cup as overwhelming favourites. England's batting depth is unparalleled but their bowling is a concern heading into the marquee event. Ben Stokes' return has handed the Three Lions a major boost and they head into the World Cup with a target on their back. 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore believes it will take something special to stop Jos Buttler from emulating Eoin Morgan.