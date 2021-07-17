War is the only alternative to intra-Afghan deal, says US special envoy to Afghanistan

Jul 17, 2021, 04:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
"War is the only alternative to intra-Afghan deal," says US special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, while attending the regional connectivity conference in Tashkent. He also said that the recent gains by the Taliban were unexpected.
