/US vs UK: Trump Warns UK Over Diego Garcia Deal | Chagos Islands Row Sparks US-UK Tensions

US President Donald Trump has strongly urged the United Kingdom not to “give away” Diego Garcia, as London moves forward with plans to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius while leasing back the strategically vital military base. Trump said the land “should not be taken away from the UK,” warning that such a move would be a “blight on our Great Ally.” His remarks come amid growing debate over the future of the British Indian Ocean Territory and the long-term status of one of the most important US-UK military facilities in the Indian Ocean.