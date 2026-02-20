/US vs Iran: Trump Gives Iran 15-Day Ultimatum: ‘Bad Things Will Happen’ If Nuclear Talks Fails |WION

US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Thursday that it has 10 to 15 days to reach a meaningful agreement over its nuclear programme or face “really bad things”, setting a firm deadline for talks that have stalled amid mounting regional tensions and a U.S. military buildup in the Middle East. Tehran has said it would respond decisively to any military aggression, while indirect nuclear negotiations continue with limited progress. The deadline and warning come as fears of broader conflict escalate in Washington and beyond.