/US vs Iran: Russian Warships Dock In Iran As Tehran Plans Naval Drills | WION

Published: Feb 19, 2026, 16:00 IST | Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 16:00 IST
Iranian state media reported that Russian naval vessels entered Iran’s southern waters and docked at the First Naval Region base in Bandar Abbas. Iran and Russia are scheduled to hold a joint naval exercise in the Sea of Oman, with drills expected to extend into the northern Indian Ocean. Iranian naval authorities said the exercise is aimed at boosting maritime security and coordination. The developments come amid heightened tensions with the United States, with Iran rejecting US threats and warning against military action.