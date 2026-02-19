/US renews its threat of military action on Iran; Polish PM tells its citizens to leave Iran

Tensions between the United States and Iran have sharply increased amid stalled nuclear negotiations and military posturing. The US has renewed threats of possible military action against Iran if talks fail, as both sides engage in strategic deployments and Iran conducts joint naval drills with Russia in the Sea of Oman and northern Indian Ocean. Amid fears of escalation, Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk has urged Polish citizens to leave Iran immediately, warning that the window for safe evacuation may close rapidly. Analysts say the situation reflects deepening strain over Iran’s nuclear programme, regional security concerns, and broader geopolitical friction involving major powers.