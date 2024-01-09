videos
US Navy sailor convicted for sharing military data with China
Jan 09, 2024, 08:20 PM IST
US sailor has been sentenced to 27 months in jail for accepting nearly $115,000 in bribes from a Chinese intelligence officer in return for exchanging classified US military information.
