/US Military Hits “Drug Boat” Eastern Pacific, Leaves 3 Dead

Published: Feb 21, 2026, 16:00 IST | Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 16:00 IST
The US military on Friday (Feb 20) launched another strike against an alleged drug boat in the Eastern Pacific, killing three people. In a post on X, the US Southern Command said that the vessel was operated by “Designated Terrorist Organizations”. The strikes come as US President Donald Trump continues his campaign in the Caribbean and Pacific waters as part of a crackdown against alleged drug smuggling boats. The latest strike marks the second one this week.