/US-Iran War: Trump Holds News Conference a Day Before Iran Ultimatum Ends

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the White House Briefing Room about the weekend military operations to rescue U.S. military personnel in Iran, and the deadline he has set to clear the Strait of Hormuz. Donald Trump, alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, is holding a news conference on the rescue of an F-15E crew member whose jet was downed over Iran.