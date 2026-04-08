/US-Iran War | Araghchi: Iran Will Halt Strikes if Attacks Stop

In the ongoing US‑Iran war crisis, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Iran’s armed forces are prepared to halt their defensive strikes if offensive attacks against the country stop, effectively tying Iran’s military response to a cessation of hostile actions by the United States and allies. The comments were made in the context of efforts to negotiate a broader ceasefire, including talks around a two‑week truce linked to reopening the Strait of Hormuz and mediated by regional powers.