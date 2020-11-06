LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
US Election
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
US ELECTION
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
US ELECTION RESULTS
Facebook removes rapidly growing pro-Trump group
Is Donald Trump being a sore loser?
Joe Biden breaks Obama's record, amasses most votes in US election history
Netizens ridicule Melania Trump after 'removal truck' spotted outside White House
US ELECTION 2020 Update: Team Trump files lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia
Nov 06, 2020, 01.10 PM(IST)
View in App
Follow Us
Donald Trump's campaign team have filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, where ballots are still being counted in races that are too close to call.
Read in App