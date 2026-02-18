/US-China Tensions: US Alleges China Conducted Secret Low-Yield Nuclear Test in 2020 | Gravitas

The United States has presented fresh seismic data alleging that China conducted a secret low-yield nuclear test near its Lop Nor site in 2020. Beijing has strongly denied the claims, insisting it remains committed to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban framework. With arms control talks stalled and China rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal-- from submarines to warhead production -- fears of a new nuclear arms race are growing. Is this a strategic shift or political pressure ahead of new nuclear negotiations? We break down the allegations, China’s response, and what it means for global security.