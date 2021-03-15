United Kingdom: London police officer charged with the murder of Sarah Everard

Mar 15, 2021, 12.50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Capital of England London is witnessing an outpouring of grief with Sarah Everard's murder. Sarah Everard was found dead days after she reportedly went missing on the 3rd of March. London police officer charged with the murder of Sarah Everard.
