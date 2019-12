Union Cabinet Committee on Security on December 24 approved the creation of the post of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). This is a four star position being created as part of a defence management overhaul. CDS will be the single-point military adviser to the government as suggested by the Kargil Review Committee in 1999. CDS will head the department of military affairs with salary equivalent to Service Chiefs. #India #CDS #ChiefofDefenceStaff