Ukraine troops claims to regain territories near Bakhmut

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
In its military counteroffensive against Russian forces, Ukraine claimed on Monday that its troops had advanced in the south and recaptured more ground on the eastern front. The shattered eastern city of Bakhmut, which was taken over by Russian forces in May after months of combat, has been retaken by Kyiv's military, according to deputy defense minister Hanna Maliar.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos