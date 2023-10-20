UK government aims to house around 500 male asylum seekers as they return to barge

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
After the UK High Court upheld the Home Office's plans to force 39 asylum seekers to return to the Bibby Stockholm barge, the UK Home Office announced additional procedures for asylum seekers who refuse to be placed on the barge on Thursday.

