UK crime agency: $15.7 billion of criminal cash is generated in UK
The UK labor party has outlined its policies as the next general election nears it is set to announce a new security task force to target the contractors linked to hostile foreign powers such as China. This is a joint initiative by Shadow Home Secretary Yvette copper and the shadow councilor Rachel Reeves the new body will aim to anticipate risks to UK's National Security the task force will look into the dependency of foreign contractors in public Acquisitions.